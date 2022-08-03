FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was found guilty on Wednesday of Felony Election Fraud after illegally casting a ballot in the 2020 presidential election.

Sixty-four-year-old Donald Holz was sentenced to 10 days in jail and a $500 fine for voting in the November 2020 election while on felony supervision stemming from a drunk driving conviction.

Holz is the second Fond du Lac man to be sentenced for illegally voting during the presidential election.

In September of 2021, Holz was charged with a Class I felony for illegally voting as a disqualified person, and faced a maximum penalty of three years and six months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

A criminal complaint states that prior to the November elections, Holz had been convicted of a felony when he received his sixth OWI offense. Part of his sentencing included five years of extended supervision beginning on October 8, 2019.

“Today is another step in that direction as this is the second defendant we have convicted of voter fraud from the November 3, 2020 election,” said District Attorney Eric J. Toney. “We encourage people to exercise their right to vote but that they do so lawfully.”