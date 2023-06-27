ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County have arrested a second individual in connection to the March 1 homicide at an apartment complex.

According to the Aswaubenon Public Safety, 21-year-old Keilana Brunette of Green Bay was arrested and had charges referred against her related to the homicide that occurred on 2856 Viking Drive.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety referred the following charges to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office:

First-Degree Intentional Homicide – Party to a Crime

Harboring/Aiding a Felon

5 Counts of Resist/Obstruct Officer with Intent to Mislead/Obstruct a Criminal Investigation

On Monday, authorities referred charges against Prez Wade of Green Bay in connection to the homicide.

The victim of the homicide was reportedly a 23-year-old man from Green Bay. On the day of the alleged homicide, officers reportedly found the man dead from a suspected gunshot wound.

Court records show that Brunette and Wade have not officially been charged at this time.

Local 5 News will update this when more information becomes available.