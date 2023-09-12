NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac County arrested a 19-year-old on Friday for allegedly shooting five rounds into an occupied living room.

According to a release from the North Fond du Lac Police Department, on September 8, around 5:00 p.m., a 19-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested in regards to a shooting that had occurred in the village of North Fond du Lac on September 4.

Evidence indicates that the suspect had walked from an address in the City of Fond du Lac to an address in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue and fired five rounds into an occupied living room from a short distance. The suspect then fled on foot.

There were multiple search warrants served in response to this shooting, where firearms and ammunition were located.

Nobody was seriously injured in the incident.