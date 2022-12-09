GERMANIA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms a second wild deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Shawano County and asks hunters to assist in efforts.

The Wisconsin DNR states that the infected deer was in the Town of Germania, and was a 4 or 5-year-old hunter-harvested buck taken during the 2022 archery deer season.

It is the second confirmed wild deer CWD-positive case in Shawano County.

The statement provided by the Wisconsin DNR says that a baiting and feeding ban is enacted and renewed for Shawano, Waupaca, and Marathon Counties, as required by state law.

A three-year baiting and feeding ban is required in counties where CWD has been detected and a two-year ban is required for adjoining counties that lie within 10 miles of a CWD detection.

Baiting or feeding deer encourages them to congregate unnaturally around a shared food source where sick deer can spread CWD through direct contact with healthy deer or by leaving behind infectious prions in their bodily secretions. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Hunters in Shawano, Waupaca, Marathon, and Portage Counties that are harvesting deer within 10 miles of the newly detected positive case are being asked by the DNR to have their deer tested.

Hunters are also being asked to properly dispose of deer carcass waste by using a designated dumpster, transfer station, or landfill location.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein that affects the animal’s brain.

More information about baiting and feeding regulations, and CWD in Wisconsin can be found here.