UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 15, several crashes cleared in Outagamie Co.

THURSDAY 10/7/2021 5:35 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports all lanes are back open and crashes are cleared.

Original Story: Section of HWY 15 closed due to fuel spill, Outagamie Co. Sheriff’s respond to several accidents

THURSDAY 10/7/2021 4:31 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fuel spill and several accidents are hindering traffic as law enforcement tries to clean up the area and keep people safe.

According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic traveling east on WIS 15 at Bennett Cir. and Julius Dr. are blocked. The Department of Transportation says they believe a crash that happened around 4:10 p.m. will likely take two hours to clear.

According to the Village of Greenville Facebook page, the Greenville Fire Dept. has closed HWY 15 from Lily of the Valley to Julius Drive due to a fuel spill. They ask drivers to take an alternate route for the time being.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Dept. shared the Greenville post and says, “Deputies are currently dealing with several accidents in this area. Please avoid the area if possible.”

