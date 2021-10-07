FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 15, several crashes cleared in Outagamie Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
THURSDAY 10/7/2021 5:35 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports all lanes are back open and crashes are cleared.

Original Story: Section of HWY 15 closed due to fuel spill, Outagamie Co. Sheriff’s respond to several accidents

THURSDAY 10/7/2021 4:31 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fuel spill and several accidents are hindering traffic as law enforcement tries to clean up the area and keep people safe.

According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic traveling east on WIS 15 at Bennett Cir. and Julius Dr. are blocked. The Department of Transportation says they believe a crash that happened around 4:10 p.m. will likely take two hours to clear.

According to the Village of Greenville Facebook page, the Greenville Fire Dept. has closed HWY 15 from Lily of the Valley to Julius Drive due to a fuel spill. They ask drivers to take an alternate route for the time being.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Dept. shared the Greenville post and says, “Deputies are currently dealing with several accidents in this area. Please avoid the area if possible.”

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game versus Bengals

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Locker Room: Recapping Sunday's win versus Steelers

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins