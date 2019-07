SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — WisDOT is warning drivers of pavement buckling on I-41.

Officials say a section of northbound I-41 north of Lineville Road in Suamico is down to one lane of travel until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Crews are repairing the pavement at this time. Due to expected traffic delays, drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.