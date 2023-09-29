FRIDAY 9/29/2023 – 1:15 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers have provided an update on the fallen debris and rocks on I-41. saying that all roads have reopened.

Roughly 30 minutes after the initial release, the Green Bay Police Department stated that the debris has been cleared and roads have reopened.

It was also noted that two vehicles sustained damage as a result of the incident, however, there were no reported injuries. The driver of the dump truck was also located and is cooperating with law enforcement.

No further details are being released at this time.

Original story: Section of I-41 shut down, Green Bay Police responding to ‘softball size’ rocks that fell out of dump truck

FRIDAY 9/29/2023 – 12:47 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are advising drivers to avoid a section of I-41 near West Mason and Packerland as they respond to complaints of ‘softball size’ rocks that fell out of a dump truck.

A release from the Green Bay Police Department states that the large rocks fell into the southbound lanes of I-41 and they continued to do so on West Mason Street through at least Packerland Drive.

Officers say that I-41 southbound lanes are currently in the process of being shut down as the “debris poses a danger to drivers.”

The closure is anticipated to be short, however, drivers are asked to use caution near the above-mentioned areas.

I-43 and WIS 172 can be used as alternate routes in the meantime.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is released.