GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing the temporary closure of a section of South Oneida Street for railroad crossing approach repair.

Officials say that the repair will impact traffic on South Oneida Street between Western Avenue and Shawano Avenue.

Repairs begin on October 11 and will go from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Access to residents and businesses will be maintained but the closure and operations are subject to change if the weather is inclement.

Officials suggest taking Fisk Street as a detour.