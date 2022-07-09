OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to construction activities at the nearby Mackson Corner development, a section of the Oshkosh Riverwalk will be closed for safety concerns.
The section, located on the north side of the Fox River from Jackson Street to the west access point at Marion Road, will be closed for every weekday in July, beginning on July 11.
Officials ask that you use the Marion Road and Jackson Street sidewalks as a detour.
Closure dates include:
- Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 (7:00 am to 4:00 pm)
- Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22 (7:00 am to 4:00 pm)
- Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29 (7:00 am to 4:00 pm)