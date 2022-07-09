OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to construction activities at the nearby Mackson Corner development, a section of the Oshkosh Riverwalk will be closed for safety concerns.

The section, located on the north side of the Fox River from Jackson Street to the west access point at Marion Road, will be closed for every weekday in July, beginning on July 11.

City of Oshkosh

Officials ask that you use the Marion Road and Jackson Street sidewalks as a detour.

Closure dates include: