GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon.

The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure.

Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North Road and County JJ to be closed beginning on October 3, and the project is expected to take 44 days.

Courtesy of: WisDOT

Traffic Impacts:

Detour information: Westbound WIS 15 traffic will take WIS 76 north to County JJ and follow County JJ west to WIS 15 Eastbound WIS 15 traffic will take County JJ east to WIS 76 and follow WIS 76 south to WIS 15

The project will expand 11 miles of WIS 15 to a 4-lane divided highway bypassing the village of Hortonville in Outagamie County

