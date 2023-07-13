THURSDAY, 7/13/2023 – 1:20 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) have announced that the overnight closure for a section of WIS 172 eastbound has been canceled.

According to a release, the closure that was expected to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening has been canceled due to the weather “being too wet to perform the necessary construction operations.”

Officials say the closure will be rescheduled to a later date, however, the dates have yet to be announced. Local 5 will provide the future closure times when they become available.

Original story: Section of WIS 172 eastbound to undergo full overnight closure, part of resurfacing project

THURSDAY, 7/13/2023 – 11:24 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Traffic is expected to be impacted overnight beginning on Thursday evening due to the ongoing resurfacing-level project on WIS 172 in Brown County.

A release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region states that Eastbound WIS 172 between I-41 and the eastbound WIS 172 off-ramp to northbound/southbound I-41 will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

Traffic impacts for the Eastbound WIS 172 full closure:

Between I-41 and the eastbound WIS 172 off-ramp to northbound/southbound I-41 6 p.m., Thursday, July 13 through 11 a.m., Friday, July 14

Drivers can exit to southbound I-41 and use the I-41/Oneida Street on and off-ramps to do a U-turn and access northbound I-41 to rejoin eastbound WIS 172 This alternate route will not be a signed detour



Work on the WIS 172 Project is also taking place on WIS 172 between I-41 and I-43. More information about the construction project can be found here.