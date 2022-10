ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – A section of WIS 54 is closed due to law enforcement activity between WIS 55 and CTH Y in Outagamie County.

Authorities say that all lanes, both east and westbound are blocked, and deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident is an ‘active situation.,’ and began around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

No other information has been provided at this time.

