BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A detour has been set up for a section of WIS 54 in Outagamie County as officials plan to close part of the highway on Monday.

Officials say the detour on WIS 54 through Black Creek is due to a replacement of water and sewer mains.

The section of highway, which is located in north-central Outagamie County, will be closed beginning Monday, March 6, and end on Monday, April 24.

Maps of the detour have been provided and are pictured below.

No additional information was provided.