GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘Secure the building’ protocol lifted at Green Bay East High School following ‘inside situation’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Green Bay police car

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An inside situation at Green Bay East High School prompted officials to use ‘secure the building’ protocols, but it has since been lifted.

According to the Green Bay East High School, the protocol has been lifted. The school district is working with the Green Bay Police Department to resolve the situation.

The school was initially placed under its ‘secure the building’ protocol.

During the week of Dec. 13, there were multiple incidents at Preble High School, and schools were on high alert on Dec. 17 following the discovery of a TikTok trend referencing violence at schools.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Steve Jones joins Sports Xtra to discuss stepping down as Kimberly football coach

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon sweeps Bay Port, Green Bay East earns Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra: Friday's FVA Highlights

HSSPX: Thursday Night Basketball

Fox Valley Lutheran earns early statement win, 80-66 over Freedom

Aaron Mitchell 1-on-1 interview about new book: "Phoenix Rising"