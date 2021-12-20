‘Secure the building’ protocol lifted at Green Bay East High School following ‘inside situation’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An inside situation at Green Bay East High School prompted officials to use ‘secure the building’ protocols, but it has since been lifted.

According to the Green Bay East High School, the protocol has been lifted. The school district is working with the Green Bay Police Department to resolve the situation.

The school was initially placed under its ‘secure the building’ protocol.

During the week of Dec. 13, there were multiple incidents at Preble High School, and schools were on high alert on Dec. 17 following the discovery of a TikTok trend referencing violence at schools.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.