(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has a message for everyone hauling things on trailers, ‘Secure your load’.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page reminding motorists to secure their loads. Recently in Fond du Lac County a Wisconsin State Patrol inspector stopped a vehicle for an unsecured load.

In the photos, there appear to be multiple rocks on the trailer that were unsecured. Additionally, there is an excavator on the trailer as well.

The Wisconsin State Patrol linked to the Wisconsin State Legislature where it states that items should be secured to, on or in the trailer.

No additional information was provided.