Security Cameras to be placed at De Pere’s City Hall complex

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) De Pere’s City Hall complex is about to become more secure. The city is spending thousands of dollars to place security cameras on the complex’s exterior.

At De Pere City Hall complex you won’t find security cameras on the exterior of the building. But according to City Administrator Larry Delo that’s about to change.

“Since we have a public facility that’s fairly large here and we have a number of people that come and go from it every day, we thought it was important to have security cameras on the exterior of the building which we currently do not have,” said Delo.

Last week the De Pere City Council approved spending $50,000 to place cameras on the exterior of this complex which houses De Pere Police Department, City Hall and Fire Station One.

“It’s good not only for us but community members, to know who is coming and going from the building, in case there is an incident,” Delo said. “The way we’re planning to install it, police can have live access to it as they’re driving their squad cars.”

De Pere police say it’s a good idea to install security cameras on the exterior of this building, giving them around-the-clock surveillance of parking lots and entrance ways.

“If there is something going on and we don’t have an officer at the building, they would have the ability to pull up that camera’s view right from their squad’s laptop,” said Capt. Jeremy Muraski.

Muraski says that will be very useful when people in distress come to the department seeking safe haven.

“Maybe a road disturbance with an estranged spouse or something like that, their first instinct is to drive to the police department. Now if that were to happen that incident would be recorded,” said Muraski. “I thinks it’s a good thing for safety, for security, it also benefits the public.”

Delo says no one incident is driving the project, rather a realization that exterior security cameras are needed. They should be installed some time this year.

Delo says in 2021 security cameras could also be installed at De Pere Community Center, Fire Station Two and the Municipal Service Center.