VERONA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southcentral Wisconsin investigated a disturbance at a local high school between a 17-year-old student and security staff, and as a result are charging the Director of Security with Physical Abuse to a Child.

According to the Verona Police Department, officers were sent to the Verona Area High School on May 18 for reports of a ‘disruptive’ student who was allegedly being ‘physical’ with security staff.

The 17-year-old student had been detained by security staff before officers arrived, and the Director of Security reported being bitten by the student during the incident, the release states.

Following an investigation by the Verona Police Department, it was learned that the Director of Security & Crisis Management allegedly hit the teenager in the head and was reportedly the first to initiate any physical contact during the altercation.

Officers say that during the investigation, it was determined the act of hitting the teen was ‘not legally justified’ and was considered an assault.

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office also completed an independent review and agreed with the Verona Police Department’s assessment. A criminal complaint was filed, charging the security director with Physical Abuse to a Child.

Officers noted in the release that the Verona Area School District was completely responsive and cooperative during the investigation and that they conducted their own independent internal investigation as well.

No additional information was included.