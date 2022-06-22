APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Veterans deserve the utmost respect and one local roofing company made sure of that on Wednesday.

Security-Luebke Roofing installed a brand new roof for U.S. Army Veteran Maria Nodich as part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.

The Owens Corning Foundation donated the roofing materials to Security-Luebke Roofing, where then the roofing company donated the labor to install.

Crews with Security-Luebke working hard on installing a new roof for a U.S. Army Veteran

“Each year it is a blessing for us to be able to partner with these organizations to help out a veteran in need. We were not only able to replace their roof but also some other issues with rotting,” said Ethan Hanson, the Marketing Coordinator at Security-Luebke Roofing. “It’s a blessing to not only give back to the community but to give back to a veteran that put their lives on the line.”

Crews were out all morning installing the new roof and even with the heat, those working were staying hydrated with a positive attitude.

After wrapping up the project around 2:00 p.m., Nodich and her husband were able to enjoy their brand new roof.