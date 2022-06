WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin suffered extremely severe storms on Wednesday and here is a look at some of the damages.

ALLOUEZ

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Allouez (Photo Courtesy of Warren Gerds)

CLAYTON

June 15, 2022 Storm Photos from Clayton (Photo Courtesy of Audrey Marohn)

June 15, 2022 Storm Photos from Clayton (Photo Courtesy of Audrey Marohn)

June 15, 2022 Storm Photos from Clayton (Photo Courtesy of Audrey Marohn)

DALE

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Dale (Photo Courtesy of Chace Mindel)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Dale (Photo Courtesy of Chace Mindel)

DE PERE

Video Courtesy of Byron Garcia

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from De Pere (Photo Courtesy of City of De Pere)

GREEN BAY

Video Courtesy of Gunner Teixeira

June 15, 2022 Storm Damage from Green Bay (Photo Courtesy of Dominique McQueen)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Green Bay (Photo Courtesy of Barrett Tryon)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Green Bay (Photo Courtesy of Barrett Tryon)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Green Bay (Photo Courtesy of Barrett Tryon)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Green Bay (Photo Courtesy of Barrett Tryon)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Green Bay (Photo Courtesy of Barrett Tryon)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Green Bay (Photo Courtesy of Scot Sticha)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Green Bay (Photo Courtesy of Scot Sticha)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Green Bay (Photo Courtesy of Scot Sticha)

HOWARD

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Howard (Photo Courtesy of Samantha Ann)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Howard (Photo Courtesy of Barrett Tryon)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Howard (Photo Courtesy of Barrett Tryon)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Howard (Photo Courtesy of Barrett Tryon)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Howard (Photo Courtesy of Barrett Tryon)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Howard (Photo Courtesy of Barrett Tryon)

LITTLE CHUTE

Video Courtesy of Paul Steeno

NEW LONDON

June 15, 2022 Storm Damage from New London (Photo Courtesy of Tera Mytton)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damage from New London (Photo Courtesy of Tera Mytton)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damage from New London (Photo Courtesy of Tera Mytton)

June 15, 2022 Storm Damage from New London (Photo Courtesy of Tera Mytton)

PULASKI

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Pulaski (Photo Courtesy of Trish Sassin)

SEYMOUR

June 15, 2022 Storm Damages from Seymour (Photo Courtesy of Katie Amrhein)

SUAMICO