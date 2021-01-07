Seeing double of Chief Andrew Smith in the Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith joined Local 5 This Morning to share his point of view on the rioters breaking into the Capitol Building Wednesday and why you may be seeing more of the chief around the city.

Chief Smith brought along one of the many cardboard cutouts of himself, that were placed in some local stores to try and curb shoplifting within the area. The chief says that shoplifting decreased about 6% the past two years since the cutouts had come to the area. You can see one of the Chief Smith cutouts below with the leading ladies of Local 5 This Morning.

Chief Smith also commented on the violent break-ins that followed a protest in the capitol Wednesday. Smith said that it is normally towards the end of a protest when those with ill advised intentions will begin to gather and start causing chaos.

The chief noted that there was a peaceful rally of supporters of President Trump in front of the Green Bay city hall, but it remained peaceful. Smith notes that protesting is a way to make your voice heard, but you must do so without breaking the law.

