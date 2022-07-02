GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – With July Fourth celebrations right around Green Lake Police Department is reminding residents of an upcoming closure.

According to the department, the Park Drive boat launch will be closed from 6 am. until midnight on July 4.

Officials say the closure is to allow for July 4th festivities and fireworks.

During the closure, residents can use alternative landings such as Canal St. Boat Launch, Sunset Park, Horner’s Landing, and Dodge Memorial Park.

For a list of firework displays happening across northeast Wisconsin, click here.