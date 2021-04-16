Select Brown Co. horse trails reopen for 2021 season

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks has announced they are opening some of their horse trails for the 2021 season.

According to a release, Reforestation Camp in Suamico will be the first to restart their riding trails after winter. Park officials say the camp trail will become available to the public on Saturday, April 17, at 8 a.m. Horse riding trails at Neshota Park and Fox River Trail will remain closed until further notice.

As a reminder to the community, Brown County Parks says everyone must purchase a trail permit before riding. Failure to do so will result in a $10 violation notice and a requirement to purchase an annual pass or a citation.

Rates for permits are as follows:

County trail permits at Neshota and Reforestation Camp are $5 a day or $30 a year

State trail permits at Fox River Trail are $5 a day or $25 a year

If you are looking to buy a permit, you can purchase them online here. For further information, you are asked to contact Brown County Parks at (920) 448-6242 or go to their website here.