GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Select Brown Co. trails closing Nov. 18

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File: Getty)

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Parks Department announced Friday select horse and bike trails in the county will be closing on November 18.

The following trails will be closed for the season on Thursday, Nov. 18 starting at sunset:

  • Horse trail at Neshota Park
  • Horse trail at Fox River Trail
  • Mountain Bike and Horse Trails at the Reforestation Camp

The department says the closures are in part due to the 9-day gun deer hunt and the preparation of winter trails.

Officials remind residents the Fox River Trail will remain open to pedestrians, in-line skaters, skateboarders, and bikers year-round as weather permits.

For further information, visit the Brown County Parks Department’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Norbert rallies to defeat Lawrence in hoops opener

Inside Skinny: Packers fans weigh in on QB Jordan Love

Appleton North volleyball runner-up

Luxemburg-Casco captures third straight volleyball title

HIGHLIGHTS: Appleton North vs Kimberly

Appleton North Head Coach Rob Salm discusses win over Kimberly