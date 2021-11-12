Select Brown Co. trails closing Nov. 18

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Parks Department announced Friday select horse and bike trails in the county will be closing on November 18.

The following trails will be closed for the season on Thursday, Nov. 18 starting at sunset:

Horse trail at Neshota Park

Horse trail at Fox River Trail

Mountain Bike and Horse Trails at the Reforestation Camp

The department says the closures are in part due to the 9-day gun deer hunt and the preparation of winter trails.

Officials remind residents the Fox River Trail will remain open to pedestrians, in-line skaters, skateboarders, and bikers year-round as weather permits.

For further information, visit the Brown County Parks Department’s website.