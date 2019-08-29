Live Now
The latest updates on Hurricane Dorian

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Select Disney films returning to area Marcus Theatres

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) — A select number of Disney films will appear on the big screen at Marcus Theatres for Disney’s Enchanted Tales Film Series.

“Moana,” “Cinderella,” “Peter Pan,” and “The Little Mermaid,” will be shown during certain days during the month of September.

  • “Moana” – September 6-8
  • “Cinderella” – September 13-15
  • Peter Pan” – September 20-22
  • “The Little Mermaid” – September 27-29

Showings will take place several times each day.

Participating Marcus Theatres include Bay Park Cinema in Ashwaubenon, Oshkosh Cinema, Sheboygan Cinema, and Valley Grand Cinema in Appleton.

Admission for each movie is $6 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories