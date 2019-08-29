Select Disney films returning to area Marcus Theatres

(WFRV) — A select number of Disney films will appear on the big screen at Marcus Theatres for Disney’s Enchanted Tales Film Series.

“Moana,” “Cinderella,” “Peter Pan,” and “The Little Mermaid,” will be shown during certain days during the month of September.

“Moana” – September 6-8

“Cinderella” – September 13-15

“ Peter Pan” – September 20-22

"The Little Mermaid" – September 27-29

Showings will take place several times each day.

Participating Marcus Theatres include Bay Park Cinema in Ashwaubenon, Oshkosh Cinema, Sheboygan Cinema, and Valley Grand Cinema in Appleton.

Admission for each movie is $6 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.