Select Green Bay McDonald’s locations host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- If you’re looking for a way to beat the heat, and help stop the spread of the coronavirus, then good-old Ronald McDonald has you covered.

Community members 12 years and older are invited to receive the Pfizer vaccine through Prevea Health at select Green Bay McDonald’s locations.

Courtesy of McDonald’s, participants who come to the clinic and receive the vaccine will also receive a free ice cream cone and a free sandwich for a future visit.

The vaccine clinic’s first and second dose dates are as follow along with the locations of which McDonald’s will be hosting the clinics.

First Dose:

  • Thursday, July 8; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mcdonald’s, 1587 shawano Ave
  • Friday July 9; 3-7 p.m. McDonald’s, 1609 Main Street
  • Wednesday July 21; 3-7 p.m. McDonald’s, 2625 W. Mason Street
  • Friday July 23; 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. McDonald’s, 2340 E. Mason Street

Second Dose:

  • Thursday, July 29; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mcdonald’s, 1587 shawano Ave
  • Friday, July 30; 3-7 p.m. McDonald’s, 1609 Main Street
  • Wednesday, August 11; 3-7 p.m. McDonald’s, 2625 W. Mason Street
  • Friday, August 13; 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. McDonald’s, 2340 E. Mason Street

There is no cost for the vaccine nor do you need to be a Prevea Health client. Appointments are recommended but walk-ins will be accepted during these clinics. To schedule an appointment ahead of time, visit the Prevea Health website or call 1-833-344-4373.

