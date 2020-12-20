FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Select Kaukauna Utilities customers receive gift cards for annual random acts of kindness

KAUKAUNA, Wis.(WFRV)- Christmas came a little earlier this year for a 11 select Kaukauna Utilities customers in the Fox Valley. Instead of bills, the customers received a letter and a $250 gift card as part of the 20th annual “Random Acts of Kindness” organized by the utility company. The money for the gift cards were provided in part by employees and matched by the company.

“Our main goal with this, is to really spread joy and kindness throughout the communities we serve especially during the holidays,” said Brittany Simonson, Communications Director for Kaukauna Utilities. Each of the letters and gift cards were hand delivered personally by an employee. “This is kind of like an employee lead initiative, something that we do every year. It’s really important to our employees, they really get involved and we’re proud of this,” said Simonson.

You might be wondering how a customer is selected to receive the gift? “Some of them are suggested by employees, and some are suggested by other customers. All of our employees gather the names, and families that we feel is a good fit for a random act of kindness,” said Amanda Abel, Payroll Clerk for Kaukauna Utilities. Abel says recipients are not just those who are struggling to make ends meet. “They could be people who also give back to the community, that we feel should be rewarded,” said Abel.

