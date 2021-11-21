Select Marcus Theatres in Wisconsin offering “vaccinated only” showings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Choices: that’s what every moviegoer has. From the movies they watch to the snacks they eat, down to the seats they sit in, guests have countless decisions to make before the opening credits- and now they’ll have just one more.

Select Marcus Theatres nationwide, including two in Wisconsin and two in Illinois, are now giving viewers the added option to attend “vaccinated only” showings during the afternoon or evening hours.

The “vaccinated only” showings are structured the same as regular showings, but differ in that only guests who are fully vaccinated will be granted admittance into that specific showtime.

Guests planning to attend “vaccinated only” showings at participating Marcus Theatres locations should note:

  • Guests of all ages will need to show proof of vaccination in the form of a vaccination card or a photo of a card along with a photo ID.
  • Guests will be considered “fully vaccinated’ once they are two weeks out from having completed either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccination series or from having recieved the J&J single dose vaccine.
  • Guests who show up with a negative COVID-19 test will not be admitted into the theater. In order to be admitted, they will need to show proof of vaccination (e.g. vaccination card or photo of a card along with a photo ID).

Furthermore, only select films will be offered during “vaccinated only” showings. These films will be specified on the participating Marcus Theatres’ website/mobile app in the showtime section. The movie’s title will be displayed followed by “(VAX REQUIRED)”. See the example below.

North Shore Cinema in Mequon, WI

Marcus Theatres locations that are offering “vaccinated only” showings in Wisconsin and Illinois include:

  • Ridge Cinema, New Berlin, WI
  • North Shore Cinema, Mequon, WI
  • Addison Cinema, Addison, IL
  • Gurnee Mills Cinema, Gurnee, IL

For more information, visit the Marcus Theatres “vaccinated only” showings page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame, De Pere girls start hoops season with home wins

GB women earn first conference victory, beating Wright State 78-67

Xceptional Athlete: Reedsville's Weston Liebzeit dominates all three phases in state championship

High School Girls Hoops 11/19

Girls Hoops Highlights 11/19

Green Bay Nation: Andy Herman