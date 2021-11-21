Select Marcus Theatres in Wisconsin offering “vaccinated only” showings

(WFRV) – Choices: that’s what every moviegoer has. From the movies they watch to the snacks they eat, down to the seats they sit in, guests have countless decisions to make before the opening credits- and now they’ll have just one more.

Select Marcus Theatres nationwide, including two in Wisconsin and two in Illinois, are now giving viewers the added option to attend “vaccinated only” showings during the afternoon or evening hours.

The “vaccinated only” showings are structured the same as regular showings, but differ in that only guests who are fully vaccinated will be granted admittance into that specific showtime.

Guests planning to attend “vaccinated only” showings at participating Marcus Theatres locations should note:

Guests of all ages will need to show proof of vaccination in the form of a vaccination card or a photo of a card along with a photo ID.

Guests will be considered “fully vaccinated’ once they are two weeks out from having completed either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccination series or from having recieved the J&J single dose vaccine.

Guests who show up with a negative COVID-19 test will not be admitted into the theater. In order to be admitted, they will need to show proof of vaccination (e.g. vaccination card or photo of a card along with a photo ID).

Furthermore, only select films will be offered during “vaccinated only” showings. These films will be specified on the participating Marcus Theatres’ website/mobile app in the showtime section. The movie’s title will be displayed followed by “(VAX REQUIRED)”. See the example below.

North Shore Cinema in Mequon, WI

Marcus Theatres locations that are offering “vaccinated only” showings in Wisconsin and Illinois include:

Ridge Cinema, New Berlin, WI

North Shore Cinema, Mequon, WI

Addison Cinema, Addison, IL

Gurnee Mills Cinema, Gurnee, IL

For more information, visit the Marcus Theatres “vaccinated only” showings page.