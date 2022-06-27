(WFRV) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has four new delivery options for local businesses to take advantage of, including a convenient way to handle returns.

According to a release, the service recently launched USPS Connect, which uses ongoing network solutions, new equipment, new prices, and enhanced operational precision.

“USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they have been asking for – an affordable way to meet consumer demand for fast delivery,” explained Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General and CEO.

The basic details for the four USPS Connect solutions include:

1. USPS Connect Local

The postal service said this will help local businesses quickly reach customers affordably with next-day services and same-day delivery. There are even Sunday delivery and pick-up options for some locations.

Workers at the post office said this local connect also includes an affordable First-Class Mail option for documents that are up to 13 ounces – called USPS Connect Local Mail.

What do you have to do?

USPS said businesses will be able to enter USPS Connect Local packages and either mail the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or take advantage of free en-route pick-up when a carrier delivers the mail.

2. USPS Connect Reginal

This solution will provide next-day regional entry and delivery of Parcel Select packages and Parcel Select Lightweight packages. The release stated most packages will be able to be delivered the next day within a specific region.

The postal service explained businesses can take advantage of this solution by consulting with a USPS representative to identify entry points and options that work.

3. USPS Connect National

The third connect allows businesses of all sizes to benefit from the postal service’s new mail processing equipment and reconfigured network.

The release said utilizing these will allow businesses to receive reliable delivery of packages through First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground, and Retail Ground.

4. USPS Connect Returns

The last connect helps businesses with returns by giving free en-route pick-up by a carrier or drop-off at a nearby Post Office.

“We’re increasing next-day deliveries. We’re also giving smaller businesses big-business rates and all businesses more user-friendly ways to interact with us,” said Jakki Krage Strako, chief commerce and business solutions officer.

Northeast Wisconsin locations

Post Office Address Appleton 410 W. Franklin St. Kaukauna 120 Doty St. De Pere 123 S. 9th St. Fond du Lac 99 W. 2nd St. Green Bay 300 Packerland Dr. Greenville N1886 Municipal Dr. Neenah 130 W. Franklin Ave. Menomonee Falls N85W16110 Appleton Ave. Oshkosh Carrier Annex 1900 Venture Dr. As of June 27, 2022

When will this start?

The postal service said June 27 is the rollout date in Wisconsin.

To learn more, visit the website here, call 855-MYUSPSCONNECT (855- 698-7772), and email uspsconnect@usps.gov.