Select WI Alliant Energy customers to receive help paying energy bills

(WFRV) – Keeping the lights on just got a bit easier for some Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin.

Thanks to a $4 million donation to its Hometown Care Energy Fund, Alliant Energy will be able to help customers in both Wisconsin and Iowa pay their energy bills.

Alliant officials say that the $4 million dollar donation will be split in half between the two states with $2 million in funds being made available to customers in Wisconsin and $2 million in funds being made available to customers in Iowa.

“We understand many customers still need help paying their utility bill, even as the economy recovers from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to double our contribution to the fund to help our customers recover and get back on track,” said Linda Mattes, vice president of customer operations at Alliant Energy. “If customers are struggling financially, we do want them to know help is available.”

Officials say that in Wisconsin, Alliant Energy will take it upon themselves to identify income-eligible customers and disperse funds to those customers while those in Iowa can review income eligibility requirements and apply for funding by contacting their local Community Action Agency.

“Providing support to those who need it the most is critical given the economic impacts of the pandemic,” said Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board, the nonprofit advocate for Alliant Energy’s residential and small business customers in Wisconsin.

To find other resources available visit alliantenergy.com/energyassistance.