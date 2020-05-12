Select Wisconsin businesses allowed to offer in-person shopping under new order

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A few local businesses could soon be seeing more customers through their doors thanks to a new order.

Governor Tony Evers announced yesterday another “turn of the dial” on the Safer-At-Home order, essentially allowing more opportunities for Wisconsin businesses to get back to work safely. It comes through Emergency Order #36, signed by Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, allowing all standalone or strip-mall based retail stores to offer in-person shopping. The order, however, comes with a few certain guidelines.

Only five customers are allowed to shop at a time, all the while maintaining the required social distancing practices. In addition, the order allows drive-in theaters to operate with some restrictions. All businesses must continue to follow all safety precautions and guidelines as outlined in the Safer-At-Home order.

Governor Evers described the move as, “…another disciplined turn of the dial that will allow Wisconsin’s business owners to safely get back to work…” Order #36 is an extension of Emergency Order #34 which allowed golf courses to operate, as well as lawn and construction services provided by a single employee. That also included curbside pick-up for public libraries and every business to provide deliveries, mailings and curbside pick-up and drop-off services.

The new order is allowing businesses like Furs & Clothing of Distinction to re-open their doors to customers.

“You can definitely go through days where you only have five people coming through here anyway,” says Jill Muenster, Business Manager of Furs & Clothing of Distinction. “When you’re saying you can do this again and you can have five people, that’s great. You can set up appointments, you can do all sorts of things that we really lost for a while and I also think it shows that we’re headed in the right direction.”

Though the order only allows five customers to enter stores at a time, the new rules in place comes as a subtle reunion of sorts to store managers. One of the challenges for the clothing store has been operating on a day-to-day basis.

“We don’t have a website so it has made it a little more difficult for a business such as ours,” said Muenster. “But we’ve had great response from our customers from our Facebook Live videos we’ve been doing and people have been really good as far as curbside pick-up and we’ve been doing shipping and things like that. It’s definitely helped but to have the doors be able to be open again is going to be tremendous.”

Managers say they will not be enforcing the wearing of masks, however, if customers wish to do so- they can. They also say they will be steaming any clothing that gets tried on by customers, effectively killing any potential bacteria.