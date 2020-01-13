Self-cleaning oven cycle believed to be cause of Appleton fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Appleton Fire Department says a sprinkler system assisted in containing a Monday morning kitchen fire.

Officials say they were dispatched to 400 North Richmond at about 6 a.m. for a water flow alarm.

While en route, crews say they received an update that the fire pump for the building was operating and that there was smoke in the building.

Upon arrival, officials say they found that a kitchen fire had started and was being contained by the building’s fire sprinkler system.

Fire crews reportedly extinguished the fire and conducted an investigation. According to officials, the fire ignited from a combination microwave and vent hood.

The fire reportedly ignited the nearby cabinets before the sprinkler system was activated. Officials say the fire was contained to the kitchen.

Appleton Fire says the unit was vacant at the time of the fire.

A self-cleaning cycle on the oven had been started, according to officials, and the vent fan was left running to help remove the fumes from the oven.

The sprinkler system in the building operated as expected, according to Appleton Fire, and kept the fire from spreading.

Officials report that, thanks to the sprinkler system, conditions outside the unit remained survivable for others living in the building, allowing them time to evacuate.

“Early notification of a problem is crucial to ensuring everyone is able to escape a building in the event of a fire. Smoke alarms should be tested monthly, batteries changed every six months, and alarms replaced every 10 years,” says Appleton Fire.

No one was injured during this fire. Smoke and fire damage was limited to the kitchen with only minor smoke damage done to the hallway outside the unit.

Appleton Fire reports that three other units were affected by water damage. The total damage cost is estimated at $60,000 and the fire is believed to be accidental.