PHOTOS: Self-unloading barge completed by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new self-unloading barge has been completed and is ready for operation on the Great Lakes.

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and VanEnkevort Tug & Barge, Inc. completed and delivered the barge, named Michigan Trader, which measures 740-feet in length, 78-feet in beam, and 45-feet in depth.

The barge has a 265-foot unloading boom and capacity for up to 37,000 long tons of cargo.

“This Michigan Trader will be the fourth self-unloading barge in our Great Lakes fleet, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome her into service,” says David Groh, president of VanEnkevort Tug & Barge Fleet.

The Michigan Trader will join as the tenth barge in the VanEnkevort Tug & Barge Fleet, with services on the Great Lakes, Mississippi River and Gulf of Mexico.

“Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding has always provided repair services to VTB and built the hull for their first new tug the Joyce VanEnkevort,” says Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding’s Vice President and General Manager Todd Thayse. “The completion and delivery of the Michigan Trader to Dave Groh and his VTB team is another proud event for FBS and our talented shipbuilding team.”

Local suppliers who contributed to the construction of the barge include Broadwind Heavy Industries of Manitowoc, Northern Machine & Repair Inc, and Marine Travel Lift in Sturgeon Bay.

“We are happy to have supported the Great Lakes economy during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Thayse says. “From boom to hatch Crane, and everything in between, this vessel shows the greatness of Wisconsin and Midwest manufacturing and our Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding employees.”

