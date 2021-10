GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – No injuries resulted after a semi erupted in flames on Friday afternoon on the city’s east side.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a semi-tractor/trailer on fire on the 1700 block of Morrow Street.

Upon arrival, officials say they found a semi fully engulfed in flames. Fortunately, crews were able to distinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

No injuries were reported.