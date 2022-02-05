PHOTOS: Semi crashes into WI home, 2 injured

Two people were injured after a semi crashed into a Belleville home on Feb. 4.

BELLEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were injured after a semi crashed into a home in Belleville on Friday morning.

According to the Belleville Volunteer Frie Department, at around 6:20 a.m., multiple area fire crews responded to a home for reports that a semi had crashed into it.

Upon arrival, the department ensured the residents of the home as well as the semi-driver were out of harm’s way. Two people were confirmed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

After assessing the scene, officials discovered that fuel was coming from the semi as well as from items contained in a utility trailer. The natural gas was shut off as the semi damaged the meter to the house.

Shortly after, a recovery team from Disch Auto arrived on the scene to pull the semi-tractor and trailer from the house. Photos from the incident, courtesy of the Belleville Volunteer Fire Department, are available below.

  • Two people were injured after a semi crashed into a Belleville home on Feb. 4.
Agencies that responded to the incident included: City of Madison Fire Department Heavy Urban Rescue Team, We Energies, Alliant Energy, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Village of Belleville Public Works Department.

