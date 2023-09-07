THURSDAY, 9/7/2023 – 9:20 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay have stated that routes near the Donald A. Tilleman Memorial Bridge have reopened and no structural damage was found after a semi crashed into a pillar under the bridge.

The S. Jefferson Street on-ramp along with a portion of S. Adams Street from S. Washington Street to Cass Street reopened to thru traffic just before 9:00 a.m. Meanwhile, Jefferson Way between S. Jefferson Street and S. Adams Street will remain temporarily closed until the semi is removed from the scene. Green Bay Police Department

It was also noted that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has inspected the bridge and found no structural damage.

Original story: Semi crashes under East Mason Street Bridge in Green Bay, crews on scene

THURSDAY, 9/7/2023 – 8:30 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A semi-truck has crashed under the Donald A. Tilleman Memorial Bridge in downtown Green Bay, and crews are working to remove the semi and make sure the bridge is structurally intact.

A Local 5 photographer was at the scene and captured video of the semi under the bridge near the ramp on Jefferson Street.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the South Jefferson Street on-ramp along with a portion of South Adams Street from South Washington Street to Cass Street are currently closed to thru traffic.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday and officers are continuing to investigate the crash.

No injuries have been reported and no other vehicles were involved, officers say.

Little information is known at this time, however, Local 5 will update this article when more information is available.