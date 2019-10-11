Semi-driver dead after accident involving 2 semis, 1 car in Brown Co.

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) — One person is dead after a crash that involved two semis and a car.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on State Highway 57 just north of Man-Cal Road around 6:15 am, Friday.

A northbound semi-tanker, driven by a 50-year-old man from the Whitelaw area had stopped and attempted to back into a water distribution station. A small 4-door car had stopped behind it.

The driver of the semi stated that he started to back up and noticed a semi driving southbound driven by a 60-year-old man from the Pulaski area, was closer than he anticipated.

He attempted to pull forward and was hit in the rear part of the tanker, causing the driver side rear tires to land on the cab of the south-bound semi.

The tanker was then pushed into the car stopped behind the semi, and was pushed into the ditch with the passenger side rear tires of the tanker on top of it.

There were three people in the car, including a 1-year-old from the Forest Junction area. They received minor injuries and were treated and released from the hospital.

The driver of the south bound semi was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the northbound semi was uninjured.

All parties were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

County Highway Z and State Highway 57 and State Highway 57/Man-Cal Road is currently shut down.