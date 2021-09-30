FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Semi driver falls asleep, hits house & parked car, ends up in a front yard in Waupun

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Waupun resident may have noticed an unfamiliar scene when they looked outside their door: a semi-truck in their front yard pinning a parked car against their door.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on Sept. 29 around 3 p.m., they helped the Waupun Police Department with a crash. The crash was a result of the driver of a semi-truck falling asleep and hitting a parked car and a house.

The semi hit the parked car, then a house and came to a stop in a front yard.

Somehow no one was injured, but the Wisconsin State Patrol wants to use this as an example of why driving while drowsy is not safe.

  • Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol
  • Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol
  • Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

The crash is still under investigation by the Waupun Police Department.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

