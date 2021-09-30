Semi driver falls asleep, hits house & parked car, ends up in a front yard in Waupun

WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Waupun resident may have noticed an unfamiliar scene when they looked outside their door: a semi-truck in their front yard pinning a parked car against their door.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on Sept. 29 around 3 p.m., they helped the Waupun Police Department with a crash. The crash was a result of the driver of a semi-truck falling asleep and hitting a parked car and a house.

The semi hit the parked car, then a house and came to a stop in a front yard.

Somehow no one was injured, but the Wisconsin State Patrol wants to use this as an example of why driving while drowsy is not safe.

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

The crash is still under investigation by the Waupun Police Department.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.