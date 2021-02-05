Semi ends up in Oshkosh lake, no removal scheduled until Sunday

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – After a semi tractor-trailer ended up in a lake, the Wisconsin State Patrol says it will stay there until Sunday.

They say the truck was heading southbound on I-41 and went off the Butte des Morts Bridge in Oshkosh and landed in the lake.

After the truck went into the lake, the driver was able to get out on his own and was taken to the hospital.

According to the state patrol, the driver is alright and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office asks everyone to use extreme caution on I-41 southbound and US 45.