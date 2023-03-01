Semi ends up on its side on I-41, ‘inattentive driving’ believed to be a factor

(WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a crash on I-41 just south of Fond du Lac that resulted in a semi-truck going over the barrier cables and ending up on its side.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on March 1 around 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 calls came in reporting a semi that crashed in the southbound lanes of I-41. The crash reportedly happened north of Highway 145.

When authorities arrived, it was determined that the semi was the only vehicle in the crash. The driver reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities identified the driver only as a 68-year-old man.

The initial investigation reportedly showed that the semi was driving northbound on I-41 when it drifted into the median. The semi then passed over the barrier cables, crossed both southbound lanes of traffic and came to rest on the west shoulder of I-41.

The crash is still under investigation, but authorities said that inattentive driving appears to be a factor.

The Jackson Fire Department as well as the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are still on the scene. The right lane of I-41 is still closed to help in removing the semi and its cargo.

I-41 is expected to be fully opened before the evening rush hour.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.