ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to a crash at an intersection in Sheboygan County on Wednesday morning, a semi became lodged in a building after allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign.
A Facebook post from the Elkhart Lake Police Department states that the incident happened around 10:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Rhine Street and Lincoln Street after a semi collided with a vehicle.
As a result of the crash, officers say the semi continued into a nearby building and became ‘lodged.’
Authorities say the driver of the semi was not injured but was cited for failure to obey a stop sign. However, the driver and two juvenile occupants of the other vehicle were injured and taken to a nearby hospital by a private party.
The following agencies assisted at the scene:
- Elkhart Lake Fire Department and First Responders
- Glenbeulah Fire Department
- Plymouth Fire Department
- Kiel Fire Department
- Sheboygan Fire Department
- WE Energies
- WPS
- Village of Elkhart Lake Department of Public Works
- Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department
- State of Wisconsin Building Inspector
No other details were provided.