ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to a crash at an intersection in Sheboygan County on Wednesday morning, a semi became lodged in a building after allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign.

A Facebook post from the Elkhart Lake Police Department states that the incident happened around 10:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Rhine Street and Lincoln Street after a semi collided with a vehicle.

As a result of the crash, officers say the semi continued into a nearby building and became ‘lodged.’

Authorities say the driver of the semi was not injured but was cited for failure to obey a stop sign. However, the driver and two juvenile occupants of the other vehicle were injured and taken to a nearby hospital by a private party.

The following agencies assisted at the scene:

Elkhart Lake Fire Department and First Responders

Glenbeulah Fire Department

Plymouth Fire Department

Kiel Fire Department

Sheboygan Fire Department

WE Energies

WPS

Village of Elkhart Lake Department of Public Works

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department

State of Wisconsin Building Inspector

No other details were provided.