ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to a crash at an intersection in Sheboygan County on Wednesday morning, a semi became lodged in a building after allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign.

A Facebook post from the Elkhart Lake Police Department states that the incident happened around 10:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Rhine Street and Lincoln Street after a semi collided with a vehicle.

As a result of the crash, officers say the semi continued into a nearby building and became ‘lodged.’

Authorities say the driver of the semi was not injured but was cited for failure to obey a stop sign. However, the driver and two juvenile occupants of the other vehicle were injured and taken to a nearby hospital by a private party.

The following agencies assisted at the scene:

  • Elkhart Lake Fire Department and First Responders
  • Glenbeulah Fire Department
  • Plymouth Fire Department
  • Kiel Fire Department
  • Sheboygan Fire Department
  • WE Energies
  • WPS
  • Village of Elkhart Lake Department of Public Works
  • Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department
  • State of Wisconsin Building Inspector

No other details were provided.