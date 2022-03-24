TURTLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A semi-trailer closed parts of I-90 in southern Wisconsin after it caught fire and exposed an overpass to ‘significant’ heat damage.

According to the Beloit Fire Department, on March 22 around 3:45 a.m. crews responded to a semi that was on fire on I-90 southbound. The highway at the time was backed up.

Officials say there were no injuries, but the Hart Road overpass was exposed to significant heat damage. Crews put out the fire in about an hour.

They did remain at the scene for multiple hours to put out hot spots and dismantle the trailer and remove its cargo.

Photos courtesy of Beloit Fire Department

Photos courtesy of Beloit Fire Department

Photos courtesy of Beloit Fire Department

Over 10,000 gallons of water were used during the incident. The overpass was closed for an inspection by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.