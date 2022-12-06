Semi jackknifes on I-94, State Patrol reminds drivers of how quickly road conditions can change

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants motorists to know that road conditions can change quickly during this time of year after a semi jackknifed on I-94.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident that happened along I-94. A semi-tractor trailer apparently jackknifed when the road became slick.

One thing that the Wisconsin State Patrol wants motorists to be aware of, is how road conditions can quickly change this time of year. The winter weather conditions played a factor in this semi-truck jackknifing.

There was no information on if there were any injuries, or how long the highway was closed. In the picture, there are multiple squad cars, along with a snow plow.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.