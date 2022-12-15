MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the first snowstorm of the season out of the way, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding travelers how quickly road conditions can change.

On Wednesday evening, a deputy with the agency was responding to a car in the ditch along Highway 29 in Marathon County.

Due to deteriorating road conditions, it caused a semi passing by to lose control, nearly hitting the deputy and car stuck in a ditch.

“While the snow and freezing rain may have stopped, it will take some time for roadways to return to good winter driving conditions,” said the sheriff’s office. “If you have to venture out, please slow down when you come upon emergency vehicles, tow trucks, or snowplows stopped on the side of the road.”

Deputies continued to say that slowing down and allowing a few extra minutes to reach a destination will help ensure the safety of everyone on the roadways.

For more information about winter driving, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s website here.