Video courtesy of John Bourgeois

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews are working to clean up crates of spilled beer after a semi overturned in Appleton on Saturday.

Local 5 is currently at the intersection of Northland Avenue and Conkey Street where a semi-truck tipped over causing crates of Bud Light to leak onto the street.

The semi reportedly tipped over while trying to maneuver the turn at the intersection.

No one was reported injured during the incident.

All of the pallets of beer in the truck were reporetdly damaged and will be heading to a local landfill. The incident remains under investigation at this time.