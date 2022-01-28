UPDATE: STH 96 in Wrightstown reopened

FRIDAY 1/28/2022 2:05 p.m.

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – STH 96 has been reopened after a semi-truck rolled over and cause the highway to be partially closed.

According to officials, all lanes of STH 96 are reopened in Wrightstown. The incident was cleared around 1:50 p.m.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.

ORIGINAL: Semi rollover in Wrightstown, police ask to avoid area

FRIDAY 1/28/2022 12:41 p.m.

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of STH 96 in Wrightstown is closed after a semi-truck rolled over, and police are asking residents to avoid the area.

According to Wrightstown Police Department, part of STH 96 (Main Street) is closed due to a semi-truck rollover. The closure is between Nancy Street and CTH U.

The incident is reportedly under investigation by the police department.

Photo courtesy of Wrightstown Police Department

Photo courtesy of Wrightstown Police Department

There was no information on how long the closure is expected to last, or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.