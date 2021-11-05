UPDATE: Highway 114 in Calumet Co. reopened, authorities ask to drive with caution

FRIDAY 11/5/2021 6:56 a.m.

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a semi rollover in Calumet County, Highway 114 is reopened.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 114 is back open and wreckers are on the scene and working. They are asking drivers to use caution around the curve at Kees and Ertl Roads.

There was no further information provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

ORIGINAL: Semi rollover in Calumet County has Highway 114 closed

FRIDAY 11/5/2021 5:46 a.m.

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Highway 114 at Kees Road in Calumet County is closed due to a semi rollover.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, the area is between Hilbert and Sherwood. They are asking motorists to avoid the area and a detour has been set up.

Drivers heading west out of Hilbert should go north on Highway BB to Highway B. Drivers heading east from Sherwood should use Highway B to BB.

There is no information on the cause of the crash or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.