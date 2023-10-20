WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver of a semi that rolled onto its side while attempting to exit HWY 10 in Waupaca was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) on Thursday evening.

A release from the Waupaca Police Department states that the incident happened around 6:55 p.m. on October 19 near the area of HWY 10 and HWY 22-54 in Waupaca.

Officers were sent to the scene after reports of a one-vehicle crash involving a semi. The semi reportedly failed to navigate a curve while attempting to take the eastbound exit from HWY 10 and ended up rolling onto its side.

The driver of the semi, and the only occupant, was able to get out of the semi uninjured. However, they were later arrested for OWI.

Due to the incident, the eastbound exit ramp was closed for ‘several hours’ while the semi was being removed.

The Waupaca Police Department was assisted by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the Waupaca Fire Department, a Gold Cross Ambulance, and the Waupaca County Highway Department.

No additional details were provided.