(WFRV) – As most of the state braces for an upcoming snowstorm, the Wisconsin State Patrol shared pictures of a unique situation that happened near Wausau.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident that happened on I-39 near Wausau. A tractor-trailer unit was reportedly escorted off the interstate after the roof looked like it collapsed.

Authorities say the trailer was put out of service due to the compromised trailer frame. It is believed that the damage was caused by the weight of heavy/ wet snow.

There was no additional information provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.