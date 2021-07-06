Semi-truck burns to the ground, closed I-39/90 in southern Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Pictures posted by the Wisconsin State Patrol show what remained of a semi-truck after it caught fire on Monday and closed I-39/90 in Rock County.

According to authorities, on July 5 around 9:25 a.m., a call came in regarding a semi that was on fire. When authorities arrived they also saw a multi-vehicle crash.

One driver reportedly had minor injuries. At the time all lanes of traffic going both directions were shut down due to the amount of cleanup and several hundred feet of barrier reset.

One of the comments on the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Facebook post says they were near the semi and the fire was ‘so intense’.

