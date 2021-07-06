Semi-truck burns to the ground, closed I-39/90 in southern Wisconsin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Pictures posted by the Wisconsin State Patrol show what remained of a semi-truck after it caught fire on Monday and closed I-39/90 in Rock County.

According to authorities, on July 5 around 9:25 a.m., a call came in regarding a semi that was on fire. When authorities arrived they also saw a multi-vehicle crash.

One driver reportedly had minor injuries. At the time all lanes of traffic going both directions were shut down due to the amount of cleanup and several hundred feet of barrier reset.

One of the comments on the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Facebook post says they were near the semi and the fire was ‘so intense’.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah win high scoring affair over Rafters, 10-8

Chase Elliott celebrates at Road America after NASCAR Cup Series 65 year drought

Road America

D1 WIAA State Championship

Kyle and Matt 4pm Live Hit

Bay Port plunders Eau Claire Memorial 8-1 on its way to Division I state baseball championship game