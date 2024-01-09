Tuesday, January 9, 5:59 a.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Many roads in the area, and throughout the state, are slippery or snow and ice-covered Tuesday morning which has led to a crash in De Pere.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), A semi-truck rolled over around 4:00 a.m. on I-41 North at Main Avenue in De Pere.

Officials say the crash is blocking all of the northbound lanes of I-41 closing down the roadway, however, all southbound lanes of I-41 remain open.

Drivers looking to travel in this direction are advised to use the northbound exit at Scheuring Road to a frontage road and then back on at Ashland Avenue as a detour.

At this time, no other information is available and Authorities with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene working to clear the incident.